The WHO said that Remdesivir failed to prevent Covid-19 deaths after its "Solidarity" trial to study the effects of four potential drugs - remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, anti-HIV drug combination lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The World Health Organisation has said that Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral medication Remdesivir failed to prevent coronavirus deaths and had no effect on COVID-19 patients' length of hospital stay in a huge trial. Remdesivir was one of the potential drugs used to treat COVID-19 infection in patients. Recently, US President Donald Trump was also administered the medicine to treat his coronavirus infection.

The conclusion from the WHO came after its "Solidarity" trial to study the effects of four potential drugs - remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, anti-HIV drug combination lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon, in 11,266 patients. The trials were conducted in more than 30 countries.

In India, Remdesivir drug was is being sold by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila. Rebranded as Remdac, a vial of Remdesivir costs Rs 2800. This was the cheapest version of Remdesivir and the drug was sold at a price as high as Rs 5,000 per vial.

During the study, hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir-ritonavir trials were stopped in June after they proved ineffective, but other trials of remdesivir and interferon continued in more than 500 hospitals across 30 countries.

Meanwhile, Gilead Sciences, the company which manufactured the drug, has termed the WHO data "inconsistent" and said that it did not undergo rigorous review.

"The emerging (WHO) data appears inconsistent, with more robust evidence from multiple randomized, controlled studies published in peer-reviewed journals validating the clinical benefit of remdesivir," news agency Reuters quoted Gilead as saying.

"We are concerned the data from this open-label global trial has not undergone the rigorous review required to allow for constructive scientific discussion, particularly given the limitations of the trial design."

So far, there is no treatment for coronavirus. However, several countries around the world are using plasma therapy and certain drugs, including remdesivir, to treat coronavirus. A few countries are believed to have reached the final stage of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus. It is being claimed that the coronavirus vaccine will be available for public use by early next year.

