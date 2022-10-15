Rebels Plotting To Replace Liz Truss As Leader Of UK's Conservative Party: Report

CONSERVATIVE Party rebels in the UK's opposition are allegedly scheming to oust Liz Truss as party leader and prime minister with a "unity" joint ticket team that includes Rishi Sunak, a former competitor for the leadership position.



It comes at a time when a YouGov poll conducted for "The Times" reveals that nearly half of Tory party members think the party chose the incorrect leader.



According to a YouGov poll, 62% of Conservative voters who participated in the last election believed that party leaders had chosen poorly when Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak were the two candidates left in the running.



Panicked Conservative lawmakers have begun looking at alternatives among the two candidates who received the greatest support inside the parliamentary party: the former British Indian Chancellor, who led his colleagues in polling, and Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, who finished third.



The impact of the contentious mini-budget at the end of last month is still being felt by the British government, with UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng returning from an IMF conference in Washington one day earlier than expected.



While more U-turns on the tax-cutting proposals are anticipated as a result of crucial discussions at 10 Downing Street, the Tory backbenchers are reportedly considering the possibility of yet another leadership change.



Given that Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt could run as a team, with the former as Prime Minister and the latter as his Deputy, because Truss cannot be challenged for the leadership for another year, unless the influential 1922 Committee of backbench MPs votes to change their rules.



Given his track record at the Treasury and the fact that he had foreseen much of the unrest that has already broken out under Truss, another option is for Rishi Sunak to become Chancellor and Penny Mordaunt to assume the roles of party leader and prime minister.



"A coronation won't be that hard to arrange," a senior Tory was quoted as saying in 'The Times'.



The party believes a pact between Penny Mordaunt, who finished third in the early rounds of voting among MPs and later put her support behind Truss, and Rishi Sunak, who lost to Truss in the party membership vote 57 to 43%, is feasible. However, supporters of former British prime minister Boris Johnson have denounced such scheming as anti-democratic by disgruntled Rishi Sunak supporters.



"No offence to Rishi Sunak or Penny Mordaunt, but government is not a game of spin the bottle, where if you don't like the result, you can just keep spinning again," tweeted Tory MP Nadine Dorries, a fierce Johnson loyalist.



"Those absurdly called grandee MPs (men) agitating to remove Liz Truss are all Sunak supporters. They agitated to remove Boris Johnson, and now they will continue plotting until they get their way. It's a plot not to remove a PM but to overturn democracy, "she said.



It comes a day after James Cleverly, the foreign secretary of the UK, warned rebels that it would be a "disastrously poor idea" to consider unseating Truss as the leader of the Conservative Party, less than a month after she was chosen by the party membership.



(With Agency Inputs)