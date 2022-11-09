Rape-Accused Sri Lanka Cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka Choked Woman, Claims Complaint

Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka, accused of raping a woman while in Australia for the T20 World Cup choked her so forcefully she was left "fearing for her life" and required a brain scan to check for injury, court documents claimed.

The 31-year-old, who was arrested Sunday just hours after his country lost to England in the Twenty20 World Cup, has been charged with four counts of s*xual assault and denied bail. It is also alleged that he took off the condom during s*x with the woman.

According to the police facts given to the court, Mr Gunathilaka and the 29-year-old complainant - who cannot be identified - matched on Tinder on 29 October.

They agreed to meet up in Sydney on 2 November, going out for drinks and dinner before returning to the complainant's house, the documents say.

There Mr Gunathilaka is accused of engaging in "forceful" s*xual intercourse with the woman, allegedly choking her three times - once for up to 30 seconds.

"The complainant was fearing for her life and could not get away from the accused," police allege in the court documents.

The woman also noticed a condom on the floor during the alleged assaults, despite asking Mr Gunathilaka to wear one, the documents say.

She then underwent a s*xual assault forensic examination at the hospital and a brain scan to check for any injury resulting from the alleged repeated choking, it said.

However, Danushka denied any violence and said the s*x had been consensual between him and the victim.

Meanwhile, the accused Sri Lankan Cricketer has been suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket "from all forms of the game with immediate effect".