Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sajith Premadasa In Race For President's Post As Sri Lanka's Crisis Worsens

Sri Lanka's main city, Colombo, was calm on Thursday as people waited for the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, although a curfew was imposed and troops patrolled the streets to prevent any outbreak of violence. Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday to escape a popular uprising over his family's role in a crippling economic crisis, was on his way to Singapore.

Amid the wait for the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the race for the appointment of a new President has begun in the south Asian Island Nation. Parties have already begun campaigning for the support of possible candidates who will replace Rajapaksa. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan party leaders have decided to elect a new President on July 20 through a vote in Parliament in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

Frontrunners for Sri Lanka President Post:

A two-pronged battle is set to take place for the selection of the next Sri Lankan President by approval of Parliament on July 20. Acting president Ranil Wickeremesinghe and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa are among the frontrunners for the President's post.

Sajith Premadasa:

Sri Lankan Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa on Tuesday met other legislatures regarding his candidature for the post of the country's President. Premadasa, who came second in the last Presidential elections, has also got the support of the opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) who unanimously decided to nominate him for the interim president's post.

Premadasa, who is the current leader of the opposition and an MP from Colombo, is the son of Ranasinghe Premadasa, who served as the President of Sri Lanka from 1989 to 1993. Premadasa's stint in politics began after the assassination of his father in the mid-1990s.

In 2000, Premadasa was elected to the Parliament and was appointed as the deputy health minister in 2001. Premadasa also contested the 2019 presidential elections, albeit unsuccessfully. The SJB leader has been criticised for refusing to take the post of prime minister when it was offered to him in April. His rival Ranil Wickremesinghe was eventually appointed to the post.

Ranil Wickremesinghe:

Appointed as the Acting President after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country, Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is also among the frontrunners for the post of President. Apart from being the prime minister, Wickremesinghe is also the finance minister of the country.

He is a member of parliament from the United National Party and served as the PM six times. The recent was when he was sworn in as the PM of the country in May 2022 after massive protests against former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa forced him to leave the post.

His last stint as prime minister began in 2015, in a coalition government that promised to support independent investigations into accusations of corruption and human rights abuses levelled against the Rajapaksa brothers. After stepping down as prime minister in 2019, he lost his seat in the 2020 elections, however, Wickremesinghe re-entered the Sri Lankan parliament through a nomination process.