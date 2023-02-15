Ram Temple In Canada Defaced With Anti-India Graffiti By Khalistani Group; India Seeks Action

A RAM Mandir in Canada’s Mississauga township was vandalised with anti-India graffiti allegedly by a pro-Khalistan group initiating a strong reaction from the Consulate General of India in Toronto. India, through its consulate general, has demanded prompt action by authorities in the case.

“We strongly condemn the defacing of Ram Mandir in Mississauga with anti-India graffiti. We have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators,” the Consulate General of India in Toronto tweeted.

Sikhs for Justice, an organisation that has been decried as a terrorist outfit and banned by the Indian government, has claimed responsibility for the act. Indian-origin citizens and Indians residing in Canada were outraged following this act of vandalism, which is the latest in a series of such incidents this year.

Last week, a failed attempt of burglary occurred at the same temple, news agency IANS reported. Security alarms were activated which led the burglars to flee the spot. Just a day after that a ‘Bharat Mata Mandir’ was robbed. Burglars had fled with the donation box of this temple.

Brampton City Mayor Patrick Brown has described this act as “hate-motivated” and declared that the city has no place for such hatred. Both Brampton and Mississauga city are part of the Greater Toronto area.

“I am saddened to hear of the hate motivated vandalism at the Ram Mandir Temple in Mississauga. Unknown suspects spray painted the walls on the back of the temple. This type of hate has no place in Peel Region," she said in a tweet.

The act of vandalising Hindu Temples with anti-India graffiti is not new in Canada. In fact, several reports have suggested that the frequency of occurrence of such acts has increased in the last few years.

Another such incident occurred in January when the Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton was defaced with anti-India graffiti. Back then the Indian Consulate had said that the incident had hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada.

India’s External Affairs Ministry issued a strongly worded statement in September last year that highlighted a sharp increase in hate crimes directed against Indians. Centre had asked the Canadian government to properly investigate such incidents.

Canada’s national statistical office, Statistics Canada, claims that there has been a 72 per cent increase in hate crimes targeting religious, sexual, and racial minorities within three years, since 2019.

(With agency inputs)