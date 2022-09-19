Queen's Elizabeth's Funeral: 500 World Leaders To Attend; Who's Invited And Who's Not

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 11:04 AM IST
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, Britain's longest-reigning monarch since the death of the former United Kingdom Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill in 1965, will take place on Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.
Queen Elizabeth breathed her last on September 9, and the coffin of Queen made its final journey from Buckingham Palace in London to Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament complex on Wednesday (September 14).
Among the 2,000 in the congregation will be some 500 world leaders, from Joe Biden and Emperor Naruhito of Japan to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mark Brown, prime minister of Cook Islands. Britain’s first state funeral in six decades is seen as one of the biggest diplomatic gatherings.
The invitation has been sent to many guests ranging from political heads of countries to distinct royal family members and dignitaries from across the globe, see the complete list of those who are invited and those who are not.
Here’s A List Of Dignitaries Who Are Invited To the Queen’s Funeral:
Royal Family:
- Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako
- Europe’s royal families
- King Harald V of Norway
- Prince Albert II of Monaco
- Dutch King Willem-Alexander
- Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Philippe
- King of the Belgians
- Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II
- Spain’s King Felipe VI with his wife Queen Letizia
- Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia and its de facto ruler
Global Leaders:
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife, Olena
- US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill
- French President Emmanuel Macron
- Authoritarian Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil
- China will send its vice-president, Wang Qishan
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council head Charles Michel
- Presidents Sergio Mattarella of Italy
- Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany
- Isaac Herzog of Israel and Yoon Suk-yeol of South Korea
- Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin
Commonwealth Countries:
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
- Australian premier Anthony Albanese
- New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern
- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
- Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
- Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe
- Fijian PM Frank Bainimarama
Here’s A List Of Global Leaders Who Are Not Invited To Queen’s Funeral:
- Russia
- Belarus
- Afghanistan
- Myanmar
- Syria
- Venezuela
- Iran
- Nicaragua
- North Korea