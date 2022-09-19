Queen's Elizabeth's Funeral: 500 World Leaders To Attend; Who's Invited And Who's Not

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, Britain's longest-reigning monarch since the death of the former United Kingdom Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill in 1965, will take place on Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.

Queen Elizabeth breathed her last on September 9, and the coffin of Queen made its final journey from Buckingham Palace in London to Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament complex on Wednesday (September 14).

Among the 2,000 in the congregation will be some 500 world leaders, from Joe Biden and Emperor Naruhito of Japan to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mark Brown, prime minister of Cook Islands. Britain’s first state funeral in six decades is seen as one of the biggest diplomatic gatherings.

The invitation has been sent to many guests ranging from political heads of countries to distinct royal family members and dignitaries from across the globe, see the complete list of those who are invited and those who are not.

Here’s A List Of Dignitaries Who Are Invited To the Queen’s Funeral:

Royal Family:

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako

Europe’s royal families

King Harald V of Norway

Prince Albert II of Monaco

Dutch King Willem-Alexander

Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Philippe

King of the Belgians

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II

Spain’s King Felipe VI with his wife Queen Letizia

Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia and its de facto ruler

Global Leaders:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife, Olena

US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill

French President Emmanuel Macron

Authoritarian Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil

China will send its vice-president, Wang Qishan

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council head Charles Michel

Presidents Sergio Mattarella of Italy

Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany

Isaac Herzog of Israel and Yoon Suk-yeol of South Korea

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin

Commonwealth Countries:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Australian premier Anthony Albanese

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Fijian PM Frank Bainimarama

Here’s A List Of Global Leaders Who Are Not Invited To Queen’s Funeral: