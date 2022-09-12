Queen Elizabeth's Secret Letter, Locked In A Vault, Can't Be Opened For 63 Years. Here's Why

A secret letter written by Queen Elizabeth II is locked inside a vault in Sydney, and the interesting thing is that it cannot be opened for 63 years!

According to 7NEWS Australia, the letter is housed in a vault in a historic building in Sydney and was written by her in November 1986. It is addressed to the people of Sydney.

According to 7NEWS Australia, no one knows what the letter says because it is hidden inside a glass case in a secure location. One thing is certain: it will not be accessible until 2085.

Addressed to the Lord Mayor of Sydney, the instruction reads: "On a suitable day to be selected by you in the year 2085 A.D., would you please open this envelope and convey to the citizens of Sydney my message to them."

"Elizabeth R." is all that is written on it.

Queen Elizabeth II visited Australia 16 times as head of state.

"It was clear Her Majesty held a special place in her heart for Australia from her famous first trip to Australia, the only reigning sovereign to ever visit," Albanese said in a statement Friday.

"Fifteen more tours in front of cheering crowds across our country confirmed the special place she holds in our hearts," Albanese added.

According to CNN, Australia held a referendum in 1999 on whether to remove the Queen as head of state, but it was defeated.

The iconic Sydney Opera House was lit up with a tribute to the Queen on Friday.

In a televised ceremony, neighbouring Commonwealth country New Zealand also officially proclaimed King Charles III as its head of state on Sunday, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, Australia proclaimed King Charles III as its new head of state on Sunday, the country's first new monarch in 70 years.