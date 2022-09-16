Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: THESE Countries Will Not Attend Queen's Last Rites On Monday

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, who breathed her last on September 9, will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on Monday. Her funeral will mark the first state funeral in Britain since the death of the former United Kingdom Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill in 1965.

The coffin of the Queen made its final journey from Buckingham Palace in London to Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament complex on Wednesday.

People of the UK will relive the glorious life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth at her state funeral on Monday. Hundreds of foreign royals and dignitaries are expected to attend the funeral. This will be one of the biggest diplomatic gatherings in decades.

While the invitation has been sent to many guests ranging from political heads of countries to distinct royal family members and dignitaries from across the globe, six countries were excluded from the list.

Here Are The Countries Who Did Not Make To The List:

1. Russia

2. Belarus

3. Afghanistan

4. Myanmar

5. Syria

6. Venezuela

According to the New York Post, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently wished King Charles III on his accession, nevertheless, the UK apparently did not extend an invitation to Russia for the funeral.

It is interesting to note that Iran, Nicaragua, and North Korea were sent invitations to their ambassadorial representatives but not to the heads of the state.

Meanwhile, another news that recently circulated claimed that former US President Donald Trump would also be in attendance however, the UK government, according to New York Post, has squashed the rumour saying that only the sitting US President and his wife will be attending.

World leaders Who Will Attend Queen’s Funeral:

Several world leaders have already confirmed that they will attend the royal funeral including United States President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and President of France Emmanuel Macron. New York Post further reported that 750,000 people will be present at the funeral.