Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin Reaches Buckingham Palace For Final Journey; Funeral On Monday | 10 Points

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week, will make its final journey from Buckingham Palace in London to Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament complex on Wednesday until the state funeral in the nearby Westminster Abbey.

Here are the latest development from Her Majesty’s funeral process:

1. Queen’s coffin will be placed on a horse-drawn gun carriage from her Buckingham Palace home to Westminster Hall for ceremonial procession. It will remain there until her funeral on Monday.

2. King Charles III will lead a procession of the coffin of his mother Queen Elizabeth through London on Wednesday. Princes William and Harry, sons of King Charles will walk behind the coffin, with gun salutes firing during the sombre journey.

3. The procession of the coffin will be joined by the other members of the royal family. The Big Ben will toll and artillery guns will fire salutes in Hyde Park.

4. Westminster Hall will be open from 5:00 pm local time for people who have been waiting in line since Monday night to begin filing past the coffin to pay their respects to the late monarch.

5. On Tuesday, crowds lined the streets of Edinburgh as a cortege took the coffin to the airport after lying in state at St. Giles' Cathedral in the Scottish capital.

6. There are stringent regulations and airport-style security systems in place. The government has advised people to wear "appropriate attire” and bring portable power packs to keep mobile phones charged.

7. A public holiday has been declared in Britain for the day of the Queen's funeral, which will be held in Westminster Abbey in front of 2,000 guest. Hundreds of state and government heads as well as global royalty are expected, but Russia, Belarus, Myanmar and North Korea have not been invited to send representatives.

8. US President Joe Biden has confirmed that he will attend the funeral, as will French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

9. The King is scheduled to Wales at the end of the week, ahead of the ceremonial event on Monday morning.

10. Queen died aged 96 peacefully at her Balmoral Castle summer residence in Scotland on Thursday.