Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral To Take Place On Sep 19, Says Buckingham Palace

BUCKINGHAM PALACE on Saturday informed that the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

The palace issued a detailed statement noting that before the state funeral, the queen "will Lie-in-State" in Westminster Hall for four days" to allow the public to pay their respects.

The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September.



Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 10, 2022

"The Queen's Coffin currently rests in the Ballroom at Balmoral Castle. Her Majesty's Coffin will travel to Edinburgh tomorrow, Sunday 11th September, by road, to arrive at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will rest in the Throne Room until the afternoon of Monday 12th September," the statement read.

"On the afternoon of Tuesday 13th September, The Queen's Coffin will travel from Scotland by Royal Air Force aircraft from Edinburgh Airport, arriving at RAF Northolt later that evening. The Coffin will be accompanied on the journey by The Princess Royal," the statement further read.

Following that the Queen's coffin will be conveyed to Buckingham Palace by road, to rest in the Bow Room. On September 14, the coffin will be borne in Procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall until the morning of the State Funeral.

"Following the State Funeral, the Coffin will travel in Procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. From Wellington Arch, the Coffin will travel to Windsor and once there, the State Hearse will travel in Procession to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk. A Committal Service will then take place in St George's Chapel," added the statement.

Meanwhile, Earl Marshal, Edward Fitzalan Howard, the Duke of Norfolk while speaking about the Queen's funeral said, "We will carry out our duty over the coming days with the heaviest of hearts, but also with the firmest of resolve to ensure a fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our times," as quoted by news agency Reuters.

The queen's body currently rests in an oak coffin covered with the royal standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers laid on top in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle.