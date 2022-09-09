Queen Elizabeth II Dies At 96: Recounting Her Majesty's Visits To India

Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96, had made three state visits to India since taking the throne in 1952. She was the first British monarch to accede to the throne after India's independence from colonial rule in 1952. During her visits to the country—in 1961, 1983, and 1997—the late queen cherished the "warmth and hospitality" she received.



Her first state visit as Britain's sovereign was in 1961, when she toured Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata with her husband, the late Prince Phillip, and visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. She also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at New Delhi's Raj Ghat. At the invitation of the then-President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, they were Guests of Honour at the Republic Day Parade, and an enduring image from the tour shows the Queen addressing a massive crowd of several thousand people packed into Ramlila Grounds in Delhi for her address, dressed in a fur coat and hat.



In 1983, her visit was in time for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting(CHOGM). She bestowed an honorary Order of the Merit on Mother Teresa. Her final visit to India was to mark the 50th anniversary of India's independence, and she mentioned "difficult episodes" of colonial history for the first time.



Elizabeth said in one of her addresses, "The warmth and hospitality of the Indian people, as well as the richness and diversity of India itself, have been an inspiration to all of us."



"It is no secret that there have been some difficult episodes in our past. Jallianwala Bagh is a distressing example," the monarch noted in her banquet address.



Later, amidst widespread calls for an apology for the thousands killed at the orders of a British General during the Raj era, she and her husband paid a visit to the scene of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar to place a wreath at the memorial.



Over the years, the longest-reigning sovereign has hosted three Indian presidents—Dr. Radhakrishnan in 1963, R. Pratibha Patil in 2009, and Venkataraman in 1990.



"Britain and India have a long-shared history, which today is a source of great strength in building a new partnership fit for this new century," the Queen said in her State Banquet address to President Patil at Buckingham Palace.



"Nearly 2 million of our own citizens are tied by descent and enduring family links to India. They represent one of the United Kingdom's most dynamic and successful communities... Relations between our two countries are built on strong and deep foundations, and are set fair for the 21st century," she added.



The day she died is referred to as D-Day, and each subsequent day is a countdown until her funeral, which is scheduled for 10 days after her death.



It comes just days after she named Liz Truss as her 15th Prime Minister at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she had been spending her summer vacation.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences , describing the Queen as a "stalwart of our times." PM Modi praised her inspiring leadership to her country and people, saying she embodied dignity and decency in public life. He also recalled memorable encounters during his visits to the United Kingdom in 2015 and 2018.



"I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture, "he tweeted.