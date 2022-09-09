Queen Elizabeth Dies At 96: 10 Lesser-Known Facts About UK's Longest-Reigning Monarch

QUEEN Elizabeth II, the world's second-longest reigning monarch, passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday. Her 73-year-old son, Prince Charles, automatically becomes king, though the coronation may take months. Moreover, Her Majesty was the only monarch most Britons had ever known. From serving in World War II to becoming Britain's Longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II became the symbol of stability after she came to the throne at the age of 25. Take a look at some lesser-known facts about Queen Elizabeth II.

1. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's Love Story:

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip married in 1947 in Westminster Abbey. The couple met when the Queen was 13-year-old and an 18-year-old Prince Philip of Greece came to meet her for a day. At Windsor Castle, Prince Philip was invited to join the royal at Christmas several years later. At that time, he discreetly inquired if he would be considered an eligible suitor. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were married for over 70 years.

2. Queen Elizabeth II and her love for Corgis:

Queen Elizabeth owned over 30 corgis and was photographed with them many times. In 1933, her father King George VI bought a male corgi for the royal family. She also owned two dorgis, which is the crossbreed of dachshund and corgi.

3. Queen Elizabeth Was Home-Schooled:



Queen Elizabeth and her younger sister Princess Margaret were home-schooled and never went to public school. Their schooling also included swimming, dancing, learning to ride and study of fine art and music.

4. Queen Elizabeth II's Sense Of Humour:

Many people might not be aware of this, but Queen Elizabeth had a great sense of humour and people enjoyed her company. Rowan Williams, the former Archbishop of Canterbury once said about the queen that she could be 'extremely funny in private — and not everybody appreciates how funny she can be.' Moreover, she was also good at mimicry. Bishop Michael Mann, the monarch’s domestic chaplain had once said, 'the queen imitating the Concorde landing is one of the funniest things you could see.'

5. Lilibet:

Queen Elizabeth was lovingly called 'Lilibet' by her family members. It is said that the queen got her nickname because she could not pronounce Elizabeth properly. In 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex also named their daughter Lilibet Diana.

6. When Queen Elizabeth Served in World War II:

Queen Elizabeth II was just 18 years old when she got into the women’s Auxilary Territorial Service (ATS) during World War II. Moreover, she was also the first and the only woman in the history of the British Royal family to serve in the military. She also became known as No. 230873, Second Subaltern Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor of the Auxiliary Transport Service No. 1, during WW II.

7. Taxpayer:

Since 1992, Queen Elizabeth II paid taxes and voluntarily agreed to do so on her personal income. In 1992, the public rebelled against paying for repairs of Windsor Castle as it was ravaged by fire. The queen said that she would meet 70 per cent of the cost of restoration work.

8. Queen Elizabeth II's Multiple Birthday:

Even though Queen Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, there was no fixed day for her official birthday. The government decided either the first, second or third Saturday in June as her birthday. However, her birthday was celebrated on the second Monday of June in Australia.

9. Queen Elizabeth II and her pop-culture references:

The Beatles called the queen 'A Pretty Nice Girl' in one of their songs. Sung by McCartney, the song was recorded in 1969.

10. The Longest-Reigning Monarch Of Britain:

Queen Elizabeth is the oldest and longest-reigning monarch in British history and was the only monarch most Britons had ever known. She surpassed her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria in 2015. She became the world's longest-reigning monarch with the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand. She also became the second-longest-reigning monarch in world history in 2022.