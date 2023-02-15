Queen Consort Camilla Won't Be Wearing Crown Having Kohinoor Diamond At Her Coronation; Here's Why

QUEEN Consort of Britain, Camilla, will not be donning a crown that has the famous diamond Kohinoor on it during her coronation ceremony, royal family’s residence Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday. The coronation ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Westminister Abbey in May this year.

The Queen Consort’s crown, which will adorn her head during the coronation, may just have a replica of the Kohinoor diamond that has been a source of several controversies and contestations. The original Kohinoor is, presently, on the crown of late Queen Elizabeth II’s mother - Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

Media reports were anticipating the Queen Consort to choose the crown of the Queen Mother. These speculations were put to rest today as Buckingham Palace made it clear that Camilla will not use that crown.

Several claims on the Kohinoor have been a source of diplomatic wrangling between UK, India, and Pakistan. This fact may have weighed on the final decision to not use it for the ceremony. However, the crown that will be used - Queen Mary Crown - also has a history of being adorned with the controversial diamond.

The Queen Mary Crown was taken from the display at the Tower of London to be used for the ceremony on May 6 this year, the Palace informed. It is not known yet whether or not the front cross set that has the detachable rock crystal replica of the Kohinoor will be retained in the current version of the Queen Mary Crown.

“The choice of Queen Mary's Crown by Her Majesty is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the Coronation of a Consort instead of a new commission being made, in the interests of sustainability and efficiency,” Buckingham Palace said, according to news agency PTI.

Kohinoor means a ‘mountain of light’ in Persian language. It had come into the possession of Queen Victoria from the treasury if Maharaja Ranjit Singh, only couple of years prior to her coronation as the Empress of India. The Kohinoor has dazzled onlookers in British Coronations several times in the past.

St. Edward’s Crown will be used for the coronation of King Charles III. That crown has been returned to public display at the Tower of London following the completion of its modification work for the Westminster Abbey ceremony.

(With agency inputs)