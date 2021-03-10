The agreement will focus on Indian vaccine manufacturers which are producing the COVID-19 vaccines for American drugmakers Novavax and Johnson & Johnson.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Aiming to increase the manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccines in India, the first-ever meeting of the leaders of quad group countries, scheduled to take place on Friday, is planning to announce a financing agreement to support the augmentation of manufacturing capacity of coronavirus vaccine in India.

According to a senior US administration official, as quoted by news agency Reuters, the financing agreement will be done between the US, Japan and other Quad group members. The agreement will focus on Indian vaccine manufacturers which are producing the COVID-19 vaccines for American drugmakers Novavax and Johnson & Johnson.

The aim of the initiative by the Quad, which groups the United States, India, Japan and Australia, would be to reduce manufacturing backlogs, speed vaccination, and defeat some coronavirus mutations.

"The idea is that the quicker you can vaccinate, the more that you can defeat some of these mutations. So this is a capacity that will come online later this year, and it will substantially increase our capacity, collectively," the US administration official said as quoted by Reuters, adding that "some of the additional vaccine capacity created in India would be used in vaccination efforts in Southeast Asian countries".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also take part in an online Quad meeting on Friday, the first leader-level meeting of the Quad group seen as part of efforts to balance China's growing military and economic power. He will be meeting US President Joe Biden along with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga.

The leaders will discuss regional and global issues of shared interest, and exchange views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. India has urged the other Quad members to invest in its vaccine production capacity in an attempt to counter China's widening vaccine diplomacy.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating, along with Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison and Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga and President of USA Joseph R. Biden, in the first Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework, being held virtually on March 12," the MEA said in a statement.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan