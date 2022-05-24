Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran News Desk: The Quad leaders - Prime Minister Narendra Modi, United States (US) President Joe Biden, Australia's Anthony Albanese, and Japan's Fumio Kishida - on Tuesday unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism and reiterated their condemnation of terrorist attacks, including the 26/11 Mumbai and Pulwama attacks.

In a joint statement, the Quad leaders also expressed concerns over the situation in Afghanistan and demanded that the Afghan territory should not be used "to threaten or attack any country, finance terrorist attacks."

"We reaffirm that in our fight against global terrorism, we will take concerted action against all terrorist groups, including those individuals and entities designated pursuant to the UNSC Resolution 1267(1999)," the statement read.

"We emphasise the importance of upholding international standards on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism by all countries, consistent with FATF recommendations. We reaffirm that in our fight against global terrorism, we will take concerted action against all terrorist groups, including those individuals and entities designated pursuant to the UNSC Resolution 1267(1999)," it added.

Quad takes a dig at China over Indo-Pacific

The Quad leaders also took a dig at China over the situation in the Indo-Pacific, expressing their firm opposition to "any provocative or unilateral attempt" to change the status quo and called for peaceful settlement of disputes without resorting to threat or use of force.

"We strongly oppose any coercive, provocative or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo and increase tensions in the area, such as the militarisation of disputed features, the dangerous use of coast guard vessels and maritime militia, and efforts to disrupt other countries' offshore resource exploitation activities," the joint statement read.

In the joint statement, the four leaders said the Quad will champion adherence to international law, particularly as reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and the maintenance of freedom of navigation and overflight, to meet challenges to the maritime rules-based order, including in the East and South China Seas.

"We strongly support the principles of freedom, rule of law, democratic values, sovereignty and territorial integrity, peaceful settlement of disputes without resorting to threat or use of force, any unilateral attempt to change the status quo, and freedom of navigation and overflight, all of which are essential to the peace, stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region and to the world," it said.

They reaffirmed the grouping's resolve to uphold the international rules-based order where countries are free from all forms of military, economic and political coercion.

The Quad leaders also discussed their respective responses to the conflict in Ukraine and the ongoing tragic humanitarian crisis, and assessed its implications for the Indo-Pacific.

"We underscored unequivocally that the centerpiece of the international order is international law, including the UN Charter, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states. We also emphasised that all countries must seek peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law," the joint statement said.

It said Quad is committed to cooperation with partners in the region who share the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"We reaffirm our unwavering support for ASEAN unity and centrality and for the practical implementation of ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific. We welcome the EU's Joint Communication on the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific which was announced in September 2021 and increased European engagement in the Indo-Pacific region," it said.

Quad vows to strengthen cooperation with Pacific island countries

The Quad leaders vowed to further strengthen cooperation with Pacific island countries, to enhance their economic well being, strengthen health infrastructure and environmental resilience, to improve their maritime security and sustain their fisheries.

They agreed to deepen cooperation in multilateral institutions, including at the United Nations and said individually and together, they will respond to the challenges of the time, ensuring that the region remains inclusive, open, and governed by universal rules and norms.

Quad condemns North Korea's destabilising ballistic missile development

The Quad leaders condemned North Korea's "destabilising" ballistic missile development and launches in violation of UN Security Council Resolutions and reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

Concerns over situation in Myanmar

On Myanmar, they voiced concern over the crisis and called for the immediate end to violence in the country, release of all political detainees, including foreigners, and the swift restoration of democracy.

(With PTI inputs)

