Qantas Plane With 100 Passengers Onboard Lands Safely In Sydney After Mayday Call

A QANTAS airways plane flying from Auckland in New Zealand landed safely at the Sydney Airport on Wednesday after it had issued a mid-air Mayday alert, encountering some issues with the one of its engines. Ambulance services had rushed to the airport today to cater to the passengers and crew on the plane.

More than 100 passengers were traveling on the plane - QF144, a spokeswoman of the ambulance service said, as quoted by news agency Agence France Presse. Footage from Australia’s public broadcaster ABC showed that a Boeing 737-800 flight appeared to land safely at the Sydney Airport before coming to a stop on the runway.

The ambulance was on standby at the airport, as part of the “emergency activation” plans, after the airport received a mid-air mayday call from a flight over the Tasman Sea separating Australia and New Zealand, NSW Ambulance had earlier said.

"Paramedics have been called," the ambulance service spokeswoman informed as the flight that had made the mayday call approached the airport.

The Boeing 737-800 planes have twin-engines and are capable of landing safely with just one of the two engines functioning properly, according to the AFP report.

A mayday call "indicates an aircraft is in grave and imminent danger and requires immediate assistance", according to the Australian government's aviation regulator.

Qantas Flight 144 was due to land at 3:30 p.m. (430 GMT) at Sydney Airport, according to media reports.

Just three days ago a deadly plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal had claimed the lives 72 people. The Yeti Airlines aircraft that was carrying 68 passengers with four crew members onboard had crashed into a river gorge near the Pokhara International Airport on Sunday. Five Indians were among the 10 foreign travellers killed in the fatal accident.

The aircraft crashed on the bank of the river between the old airport and the new airport while landing at the Pokhara airport. Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft had taken off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).

(With agency inputs)