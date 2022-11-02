Vladimir Putin's Health In Spotlight Again, Expert Notices ‘Black Hands’: Report

RUSSIAN president Vladimir Putin’s health came into the spotlight after several photos showing strange marks and colours on his hands appeared online, a report from UK-based Express claimed.

Many users online claimed that it was identified as an intravenous (IV) track mark on Putin’s hands. A retired British army officer and member of the House of Lords, Richard Danatt said the Russian president’s health may not be good during an appearance on a Sky News show.

"Keen observers now are noticing that his hands are looking pretty black on top, which is a sign of injections going in when other parts of the body can't take injections," Lord Dannatt, as quoted by Sky News said.

"It's interesting to note that, and just to watch whether he is as fit and well as he would like to portray. It's an interesting area to keep an eye on," he added.

Since Putin ordered his military forces to invade Ukraine in February this year, there are rumours circulating that his health is not good. In May, a leaked recording of a Kremlin-linked oligarch suggested that Putin may be suffering from blood cancer.

A recent report in the Mirror that cited Kremlin spy documents, claimed that Putin is suffering from both Parkinson’s and pancreatic cancer. “I can confirm he has been diagnosed with early-stage Parkinson’s disease, but it’s already progressing," the report quoted Russian security services insider as saying.

In the last month, Vladimir Putin turned 70. He has been facing the biggest challenge to his chair following the Russia-Ukraine war in which Russia suffered a huge loss triggering the gravest confrontation with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

However, supporters claim that Putin saved Russia from being destroyed by an aggressive and haughty West. They claim that he has reclaimed influence following the humiliations the Russian elite endured as the Cold War came to an end.