Putin Suspends Russia's Participation In Last Nuclear Arms Treaty With US

PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the New START treaty, which was the last remaining nuclear arms control agreement with the United States. With this move, Putin raised the ante significantly amid tensions with Washington over the conflict in Ukraine.

The move comes after Russia accused the West of actively assisting in attempts to attack its important air bases. “I am forced to announce today that Russia is suspending its participation in the strategic offensive arms treaty," Putin was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The number of strategic nuclear warheads that the United States and Russia can deploy is capped by the New START treaty, which has been signed in 2010 by then-US President Barack Obama and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev, as reported by Reuters.

While speaking in its state-of-the-nation address, Putin said if the United States restarts nuclear weapons testing, Russia should be prepared to follow the same, which could end a global ban on nuclear weapons testing since the Cold War era.

Putin explained his decision to suspend Russia's New START obligations by alleging that the United States and its NATO allies have stated publicly their goal of seeing Russia's defeat in Ukraine.

“They want to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ on us and try to get to our nuclear facilities at the same time," Putin was quoted as saying by the news agency AP.

The Russian President further said NATO allies had helped Ukraine in launching drone attacks on Russian air bases holding nuclear-capable strategic bombers, while the US had pushed for the restarted inspections of Russian nuclear facilities under the treaty.

“The drones used for it were equipped and modernized with NATO's expert assistance. And now they want to inspect our defense facilities? In the conditions of today's confrontation, it sounds like sheer nonsense,” Putin said.

The New START treaty was extended by Russia and the United States for another five years just days before it was scheduled to expire in February 2021.

