Putin, Shehbaz Congratulate Xi Jinping On Being Re-Elected As China’s President

CHINA's Xi Jinping was elected as the general secretary of the ruling communist party for the third term. With this, the veteran political leader secured a historic third term as one of the most powerful figures since Mao Zedong.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Xi Jinping for securing a third term as the top leader of the country.

Sharif termed his re-election as a tribute to his "unwavering devotion" towards the people of China.

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, also congratulated the Chinese president after securing a third term as the general secretary of the communist party.

On behalf of the entire Pakistani nation, I congratulate President Xi Jinping on his reelection as CPC General Secretary for the 3rd term. It is a glowing tribute to his sagacious stewardship and unwavering devotion for serving the people of China. 🇵🇰 🇨🇳 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 23, 2022

According to a statement by the Kremlin, Putin wished Xi "prosperity and new success" and said that he "looks forward to continuing to develop a comprehensive partnership between Russia and China".

Recently, Xi Jinping and Putin had a meeting outside of the SCO Summit where the Chinese president had "questions and concerns" over the war in Ukraine. Over the course of the Chinese president's ten-year presidency, the two leaders have maintained close personal ties. Beijing has already supported Moscow's decision to abstain from denouncing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Xi addressed the media following his re-election and said, "Dare to struggle, dare to win, bury your heads and work hard. Be determined to keep forging ahead. "

The new politburo standing committee will include ideology tsar Wang Huning and anti-corruption chief Zhao Leji.