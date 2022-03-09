Washington (US) | Jagran News Desk: Defending his move to impose ban on Russian oil imports, United States (US) President Joe Biden on Tuesday said his Russian counterpart Vladimir "Putin's war is hurting American families" but he will do everything to contain the price hike.

Speaking about the steps he has taken to contain price hike, Biden said the US along with its partners would be releasing 60 million barrels of oil from its joint oil reserves "to ensure the reliable supply of global energy."

"Putin's war is already hurting American families at the gas pump. Since Putin began his military buildup at the Ukrainian borders, the price of the gas at the pump in the US went up USD 0.75. With this ban, it is going to go up further," Biden said in his address from the White House.

The US President also promised to "protect American families and businesses".

"But it's no excuse for an excessive price increase or padding profits or any kind of effort to exploit the situation or the American consumers. Russia's aggression is costing us all, and it's no time for profiteering or price gouging," Biden stressed.

On Tuesday, Biden had signed an executive order, imposing ban on Russian oil and gas imports in a bid to deprive the Krelim of billions of dollars in revenues from US drivers and consumers annually. Last year, the US imported nearly 7,00,000 barrels of crude oil and refined petroleum products from Russia daily.

The executive order also banned new US investment in Russia's energy sector, to ensure that American companies and investors are not underwriting Vladimir Putin's efforts to expand energy production inside Russia, the White House said.

It mentioned that Americans will also be prohibited from financing or enabling foreign companies that are investing to produce energy in Russia.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma