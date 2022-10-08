Putin Marks Low-Key Birthday As Ukraine Pressures Mount

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin marked his 70th birthday with little fanfare and a decree targeting a crucial Western energy investment, as signs grew that key parts of his Ukraine invasion were unravelling to trigger unprecedented criticism at home.

News programmes made only glancing references to Friday's event and celebrations were low-key - in contrast to just a week ago, when Putin held a huge concert on Red Square to proclaim the annexation of nearly a fifth of Ukrainian land. On the world stage, in a clear repudiation of Putin's record, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Russia's most prominent human rights group, Memorial, which Moscow shut down at the end of 2021.

A Ukrainian human rights group and a jailed campaigner against abuses by the pro-Russian government in Belarus also shared the award. Ukrainian authorities found a mass grave in the eastern town of Lyman, recently retaken from Russian forces, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in an online post. News agency Ukrinform cited a police official saying it held 180 bodies. Reuters could not independently confirm the account. In his latest salvo at Western businesses, Putin signed a decree creating a new operator for Exxon Mobil Corp's largest investment in Russia, the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project. Partners include Rosneft, India's ONGC Videsh and Japan's SODECO.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, launched on Feb. 24, has killed thousands, displaced millions, pulverised cities and damaged the global economy. But Moscow has faced setbacks since abandoning an early advance on the capital, Kyiv. Ukrainian forces have advanced swiftly since breaking through the Russian front in the northeast at the start of September and in the south this week.

In video remarks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his forces' latest offensive had liberated 2,434 sq km (940 sq miles) and 96 settlements in the country's east. Reuters could not independently confirm the figures. Reports of Russia's battlefield failures have provoked unusual public recrimination from Kremlin allies and regular reshuffles in the top brass.

Late on Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden said the prospect of defeat could make Putin desperate enough to use nuclear weapons, the biggest risk since 1962's Cuban missile crisis during the Cold War. On Friday, Ukrainian authorities accused Russia of launching drone attacks on the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, in territory which Russia says it has annexed.

In Geneva, the U.N. Human Rights Council voted to appoint an independent expert on rights abuse allegations in Russia, accusing Moscow of creating a "climate of fear" through repression and violence. It was the first time the body had set up a "special rapporteur" to examine the record of a veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council. Russia said it showed the West was using the United Nations for political ends. Also on Friday, Russia declared one of the country's most popular rappers to be a "foreign agent".