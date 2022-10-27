Putin Denies Intent To Use Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine, Rejects West's Claims About Russia

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin on Thursday denied any intentions of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine and also asserted that Kyiv has the technology to create and potentially detonate a "dirty bomb" in Ukraine.



Putin denied accusations that Russian soldiers were assaulting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility, which is situated in territory that is under Russian control in southern Ukraine. He also said that the West, notably Britain's Liz Truss, had engaged in "nuclear blackmail" against Russia.



Speaking at a conference of international foreign policy experts, Putin said it's pointless for Russia to strike Ukraine with nuclear weapons.



"We see no need for that," Putin said. "There is no point in that, neither political nor military."



In a long speech against the US and its allies, Putin accused the US of trying to dictate its terms to other nations in a "dangerous, bloody, and dirty" dominance game.



Putin, who deployed his troops into Ukraine on February 24, has claimed that Washington and its allies are making extensive efforts to impose their will on others through what they refer to as a "rules-based world order."



Putin claimed that, "the West is no longer able to dictate its will to humanity but still tries to do it, and the majority of nations no longer want to tolerate it." The Russian leader claimed that Western policies would foment more chaos, adding that "he who sows the wind will reap the whirlwind." Putin claimed that "humankind now faces a choice: to accumulate a load of problems that will inevitably crush us all or try to find solutions that may not be ideal but work and could make the world more stable and secure."



Putin acknowledged the difficulties brought on by Western sanctions, but asserted that Russia had shown itself to be resolute in the face of outside pressure and had grown more unified.