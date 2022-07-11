Putin Decree Gives Ukrainians Path To Russian Citizenship

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday extending a simplified Russian naturalisation process to all citizens of Ukraine, a document published on the government's website showed.

Previously, a simplified procedure for acquiring Russian citizenship applied only to residents of the self-proclaimed breakaway territories of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in eastern Ukraine, which Russia seeks to "liberate" from Kyiv's control, as well as the Russian-occupied regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the state news agency TASS reported.

Earlier in May, just three months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the fast-track procedure was also offered to residents of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. While, a month ago, the first Russian passports were reportedly handed out there.

Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor of Kharkiv taking to Telegram said that shelling came from multiple rocket launchers. He added that those hospitalised include children aged 4 and 16.

"Only civilian structures a shopping centre and houses of peaceful Kharkiv residents came under the fire of the Russians. Several shells hit the yards of private houses. Garages and cars were also destroyed, and several fires broke out," Syniehubov wrote.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday "high-precision ground-based weapons...have destroyed the temporary deployment point" of a Ukrainian territorial defence unit in Chasiv Yar.

Russia is expected to focus the brunt of its assault on eastern Ukraine in Donetsk province after claiming the capture of neighbouring Luhansk. Together, the two provinces make up the wider Donbas industrial region.

(With Agencies Inputs)