As a First Lady, Jill is expected to work on various issues regarding education, joining forces, and a mission to rally around military families that Michelle and she started in 2011.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: A professor, a mother and a grandmother Jill Biden is now all set to be America's First Lady. The FLOTUS to be, Jill married Joe and has been no stranger to the political spotlight. She married Biden in 1977 and has served as America's second lady for eight years, where she worked with Michelle Obama and has experience in working closely with various issues of the states.

The 69-year-old is a college English professor with four degrees that includes doctorate too, it is reported that she is planning to keep her day job after moving to the White House. She has also continued jer job in teaching at Northern Virginia Community College during the eight years when she served as the second lady, where she worked closely with the then first lady Michelle Obama.

Jill has been performing great at her various roles as she is a professor, a mother, a grandmother and good support to her husband Joe Biden.

Obama said in a statement to the USA today that Jill is going to be a terrific first lady.

Jill Jacobs was born in 1951 and she grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia. Her father was in banking and he rose up from teller to president. Her mother was a homemaker. Jill married Joe in 1977 and at that time she was in the process of divorcing her first husband when she met Biden.

At that time, Joe used to commute daily from Delaware to Washington, where he served as a US senator.

After the couple tied knot, she became a mother to Joe's sons Hunter and Beau. In 1981, the Bidens were blessed with a daughter named Ashley.

While Jill was raising the family, she did not sacrifice her education and she earned two Master’s degrees. She also earned a doctorate in education and now teaches at Northern Virginia Community College.

Joe Biden, on Saturday became the President of the US when he defeated Donald Trump in American Presidential Elections 2020. Prior to 2020, Biden had run for the presidentship twice in 1988 and 2008.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma