Five Injured After Pro-Khalistan Groups in Australia Attack Indians Carrying Tricolour: Report

Five people were hospitalised after members of alleged pro-Khalistani groups attacked Indians carrying the national flag in their hands in Australia. (Image Credits: @mssirsa/Twitter)

AT LEAST five people were hospitalised after members of alleged pro-Khalistani groups attacked Indians carrying the national flag in their hands in Australia's Melbourne, The Australia Today reported. The incident came days after three temples were vandalised and smeared with anti-India slogans allegedly by pro-Khalistani groups.

Last week, India, condemned the vandalism of three Hindu temples in Melbourne. The Indian High Commission in Canberra, in a press release, said that these incidents are clear attempts to sow hatred and division among the peaceful multi-faith and multi-cultural Indian-Australian community.

After the video went viral, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the 'anti-India activities' by pro-Khalistani in Australia and said who are trying to disrupt the peace and harmony must be dealt with strongly.

"I strongly condemn anti-India activities by pro-Khalistani in Australia. Anti-social elements that are trying to disrupt the peace & harmony of the country with these activities, must be dealt with strongly and culprits must be brought to books," tweeted Sirsa.

In the video, the Indian group was seen running away from the scene while the Khalistani group continued to hit them. One individual was seen breaking an Indian flag and throwing it on the floor.

Sharing a video Sarah L Gates, director of Hindu Human Rights Australasia, wrote "Khalistanis now sharing footage of a Khali mob approaching a lone Indian youth with Tiranga and assaulting them near Federation Square Khalistan Referendum. I hope @AusFedPolice will not turn a blind eye. "

Meanwhile, Australian Hindu Media informed that a sword-yielding Khalistani was arrested by the police at Federation Square. "Khalistani goon, armed with a sword, who attacked Indians holding the Tiranga - arrested by police at Khalistani event at Federation Square, Melbourne today," Australian Hindu Media tweeted.

Acting upon the matter, Victoria Police informed that two people have been arrested. The official further said the two arrested men are in their 30s and have been issued a penalty notice for "riotous behaviour".