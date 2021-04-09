From being related to the queen apart from marriage to his presence when Japan surrendered in World War II, here are some fascinating lesser-known facts about the Duke of Edinburgh. Read on to know

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip passed away on April 9 at the age of 99. The husband of Queen Elizabeth II breathed his last at the Windsor Castle. He was undergoing treatment for an infection at a hospital in London but was discharged three weeks ago.

The news of his demise was announced by the Royal Family through a statement which said, "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."

It further added, "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

From being related to the queen apart from marriage to his presence when Japan surrendered in the World War II, here are some fascinating lesser-known facts about the Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip met Queen Elizabeth II for the first time when she was only 13 years old.

Both the Queen and Prince Philip are related. Queen Victoria was their great-great-grandmother. Queen Elizabeth II is a descendant through Victoria’s eldest son while, Prince Philip through Victoria’s second-eldest daughter, Princess Alice.

Prince's sisters did not attend his wedding because they were married to Germans and due to the tiff between Britain and Germany they were not allowed to be a part of the royal wedding.

When Japan was surrendering during World War II, Prince Philip was nearby. He was a naval office back in 1945 and was posted in Tokyo Bay. He had even spoken about the same earlier and told that he was just 200 yards away and could see everything with binoculars.

He was the first male member of the Royal Family who lived for 99 years.

Prince Philip was the first British Royal to give an interview on TV. That happened in May 1961.

He was a published author, licensed pilot and naval officer.

Prince Philip, after escaping from Greece with his family to Britain, took his m other’s surname, Mountbatten.

He was the only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenberg. He was the Prince of Greece and Denmark.

Prince Philip had a troubled childhood as his family was forced to leave Greece due to political upheaval. He was actually made to hide in an orange crate to leave the country safely.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal