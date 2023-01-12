Prince Harry Says He Got ‘Frostnip’ On His ‘Todger’ As He Didn’t Have A ‘Cock Cushion’ | Watch

THE DUKE of Sussex recently concluded a round of press conferences to promote his recently published book, Spare, with a special appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. At one point during the interview, Colbert asked Harry to elaborate on a point from his book where he admitted to having a frostbitten penis during the royal wedding of Prince William and Princess Kate.

"You write a lot about your brother," Colbert began. "You call him Willy, but there is a different willy that also gave you some pain and trouble. You got frostbite," to which Harry replied, "Frostnip”.

"Frostnip on a delicate part of your anatomy," Colbert continued. "Can you explain how it is that the royal standard got frostnip? Why did you not take care of the royal jewels? … The context of this is that you are going to the North Pole, and things got very cold. At what point did you realize there was a crisis at the South Pole?".

"First of all, it didn't turn into an icicle," Harry jokingly clarified. He continued, "It's fine now, thank you. The context was that these amazing veterans were doing a walk to the North Pole. They had all the training, I had none. And I turned up thinking, How bad can this be? … It's only the North Pole, it's only minus 35 degrees. I've got the salopettes, I've got the jacket, I've got the warm stuff, I've got all the things that I need. What I didn't have was what I had when I actually went to the South Pole, which was a cock cushion."

On hearing this, Colbert broke into laughter. "No one in my life when I was a child could ever explain to me that someday the Duke of Sussex was gonna say the words 'cock cushion' to me and it would all make sense," he said.

Harry continued by stating that his "sensitive area" required the same level of insulative defence as the rest of his body. “A lovely lady who made a cushion for me having been told by the guide from the North Pole, 'He's doing this again, he's gonna need some extra protection.' Because the pants I was wearing … that's all I had. So my man piece, my Johnson, my Wilson, my todger, my willy, all the things and any other words…"

To this, Colbert cheekily added, "The Tower of London, Big Ben." "That's new," Harry replied, continuing, "The piece was against one layer of clothing or two very thin layers of clothing. … And when you're walking, you're hot and you're trying not to sweat, because the sweat freezes, and once it's numb, you don't know the pain. It's just numb."

The Royal claimed that it took him weeks after his return home to comprehend the extent of the damage. Harry said that there was "nothing visible, nothing obvious. It was a slow deteriorating situation." In the book, Harry wrote that he told his family about his condition during a pre-wedding celebration.

"Pa was very interested, and sympathetic about the discomfort of my frost nipped ears and cheeks," he wrote, as per Page Six. "While the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn't. It was becoming more of an issue by the day."