Prince Harry Once Stopped Meghan From Taking Picture In Front Of Taj Mahal; Here's Why

Prince Harry asked Meghan to not take a picture in front of the Taj Mahal, he revealed in his memoir - Spare.

Fearing that people might think that Meghan was trying to copy Princess Diana, Prince Harry asked his wife not to get her picture clicked in front of the iconic Taj Mahal while the two were visiting India. The young prince has revealed this snippet of information in the newly released memoir of his.

The duke of Sussex and former Hollywood actor Meghan Markle shared a laugh about the advice that Harry gave her, he added in the memoir - Spare. This odd advice was given before they had even landed in India.

“Do not take a photo in front of the Taj Mahal. She’d asked why and I’d said: My mum,” wrote Prince Harry.

“I’d explained that my mother had posed for a photo there, and it had become iconic, and I didn’t want anyone thinking Meg was trying to mimic my mother,’ the Duke of Sussex wrote in the memoir that has recently hit the shelves.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton “stereotyped” Meghan Markle as a “divorced biracial American actress”, Prince Harry had said in an interview ahead of the release of this book. He had also claimed that Prince william and his wife never got on with Meghan Markle “from the get-go”.

“There was a lot of stereotyping that was happening, that I was guilty of as well, at the beginning. American actress, right, and that was playing out in the British press in the media at the time as well. Some of the things that my brother and sister-in-law – some of the way that they were acting or behaving – definitely felt to me as though, unfortunately, that stereotyping was causing a bit of a barrier to them really sort of, you know, introducing or welcoming her in," Prince Harry said.