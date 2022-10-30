Prince Harry, Meghan Markle May Not Join Royals For Christmas This Year: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be attending the Royal Christmas this year as reportedly the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may snub the invitation from his father King Charles III after details from Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, has emerged. This news comes amid speculations that relations between the couple and the royal family hit rock bottom.

According to the Mirror, after the release of an excerpt from Prince's Memoir sent shockwaves to the world, the relations between and the royal family and the couple have been 'thawed down'

“They have no plans to again join the family, including Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, for their first Christmas without the Queen at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk,” the report said.

The royals were “completely caught by surprise” with the title of the book- Spare- and further details of the memoir, the report claimed.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry had announced that he was penning a memoir that would expose the "mistakes" and "lessons learned" across his life in last July.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become," Harry said. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story -- the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned -- I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."