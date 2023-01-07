Prince Harry Admits Killing 25 Taliban Militants In His Explosive Memoir 'Spare'; UK Veterans Criticise

The Duke of Sussex in 'Spare' has also revealed he and William both “begged” their father not to marry his long-term paramour Camilla Parker-Bowles.

By JE News Desk
Sat, 07 Jan 2023 08:30 AM IST
UK Prince Harry's memoir will release on Jan 10 (Image- Reuters)

PRINCE Harry, whose explosive memoir 'Spare' is set to release on January 10, in it, has revealed that he spent a decade in the British Army, serving twice in Afghanistan. He also said that during his time military, he has killed 25 Taliban militants. According to his memoir, the incident happened on his second tour, as an Apache helicopter co-pilot and gunner in the year 2012-2013.

In his yet-to-release memoir, Prince Harry said that for his actions he felt neither satisfaction nor shame as it was in the heat of battle regarded enemy combatants as pieces being removed from a chessboard, “Baddies eliminated before they could kill Goodies.”

Meanwhile, for this, he has drawn much criticism from the UK and the veterans in the nation said it could increase the security risk for Harry.

UK Retired Col. Richard Kemp said it was “an error of judgment,” and regarding enemy fighters as chess pieces is “not the way the British Army trains people.”

“His suggestion that he killed 25 people will have re-incited those people who wish him harm. Let’s hope they don’t succeed and I’m sure he’s got pretty good security, but that’s one problem," he said.

“The other problem I found with his comments was that he characterized the British Army basically as having trained him and other soldiers to see his enemy as less than human, just as chess pieces on a board to be swiped off, which is not the case. It’s the opposite of the case,” he added.

“I think that sort of comment that doesn't reflect reality is misleading and potentially valuable to those people who wish the British forces and British government harm,” he told the BBC.

Meanwhile, worried she would become a “wicked stepmother.”

Harry also is tormented by his status as royal “spare” behind William, who is heir to the British throne. Harry recounts a longstanding sibling rivalry that worsened after Harry began a relationship with American actress Meghan Markle, whom he married in 2018.

