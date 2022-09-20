Prince Harry Accused Of Being 'Disrespectful' For Not Singing 'God Save The King' At Queen's Funeral

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry has come under fire after some royal fans and viewers said that the Prince appeared not singing “God Save the King“ at the end of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Britain’s longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest with her husband Philip and parents in London’s Windsor on Monday.

The British royal family and more than 2000 mourners gathered at Westminster Abbey for Queen’s funeral. They paid tribute to the monarch by singing “God Save the King”.

A video of the Prince, not singing has gone viral on social media platforms showing that the Duke of Sussex looking around and not singing the words frequently. His conduct sparked a flurry of discussions online.

Many Twitter users accused the Prince of being "disrespectful".

While sharing the post, the user wrote, "Prince Harry not singing the national anthem." Some users expressed their disappointment with Prince Harry's actions in comments, however, some of the users defended him by saying that King Charles wasn’t singing either.

Prince Harry not singing the national anthem 👀 #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/laNk5JMZ6R — Kieran (@kierknobody) September 19, 2022

Responding to this, another user wrote, “Quick lesson about UK royalty .. the king or queen never sings the National Anthem .. what would they sing God Save me ..?! Get it Got it .. Good.”

“Total, utter, disrespect for his father, the nation, the Crown and the monarch,” another Twitter user tweeted with a series of angry face emojis.

@SkyNews Prince Harry didn’t sing the National Anthem to his father 😡Total, utter, disrespect for his father, the nation, the Crown and the monarch that pays him. Strip him of all of his royal titles and funding. How much will NETFLIX want him then 😡😡😡 — Mike Murphy (@MikeMur33984871) September 19, 2022

At Queen’s funeral ceremony on Monday, while several members of the royal family were seen sporting military uniforms, there were some who wore suits. According to People magazine, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince William sported military regalia, but Prince Andrew and Prince Harry did not.

It had been previously confirmed by Buckingham Palace that only working members of the royal family who hold military rank will wear military uniforms during the events leading up to and including the Queen's funeral, reported People magazine.