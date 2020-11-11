According to statistics, the average age of the Republican Presidents has been higher than that of the Presidents from the Democratic Party.

New Delhi | Piyush Aggarwal/Anurag Mishra: 77-year-old Joe Biden is going to be the new 46th US President. At the same time, Kamala Harris of Indian origin will be the Vice President is the recently concluded presidential elections. Biden has also served as the Vice President of the United States twice with Barak Obama. Joe Biden has made history by moving from the youngest senator to the oldest American President. Interestingly, John F. Kennedy was the youngest President who took the oath of oval office at 43.

Since 1789, America has seen 45 presidents. The average age of the first sworn-in president is 56 years. According to statistics, the average age of the Republican Presidents has been higher than that of the Presidents from the Democratic Party. There were 11 Democrat presidents whose age was less than the average US presidential age, while only five were older than the average age. Ten of the 19 Republican presidents were older than the average American presidential age, while nine were younger.

Kennedy was the youngest President

In 1961, John F. Kennedy was sworn in as the youngest President at the age of 43. In 1993, Bill Clinton held the US presidency at the age of 46 years. The oldest would be Joe Biden to become US President. He will be 78 years old when he takes over as the 46th President in January 2021. Donald Trump was the oldest president before him. He was sworn in as US President in 2017 at the age of 70. Ronald Reagan took office in 1981 at the age of 69 years.

Youngest elected leaders in the world

At present, two leaders were elected leaders in the recent elections in the world. Sana Marin, 34, was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Finland and Sebastian Kurz holds the position of Chancellor of Austria. Earlier, Kurz was selected at the age of 31. North Korea's leader Kim Jung Un took office at the age of 28. Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk of Bhutan became king at the age of 26. Mahathir bin Mohammed of Malaysia took over at the age of 92 years ten months, and when the current Lebanese President Michael Aoun came to power, he was 81 years old. The Queen of England will turn 94 in April. Pope Francis will turn 84 in December.

