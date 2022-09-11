President Joe Biden To Lay Wreath On 21st Anniversary Of 9/11 Terror Attacks

File image of the attack on World Trade Center in 2001 (Credit-Reuters)

THE WHITE House announced that President Joe Biden will deliver remarks and lay a wreath at the Pentagon on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Sunday.

The day will commemorate the 2001 terrorist attacks, in which hijackers hijacked commercial planes and used them as missiles, crashing into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field. Al-Qaida's attacks killed nearly 3,000 people. The United States and its allies responded by launching the Afghan war.

In His Tribute To Those Who Were Killed In The Twin Towers Attack In The United States, he tweeted about it.

"On the anniversary of 9/11, I pay tribute to the victims of the dastardly terror attacks which changed the world forever."

On the anniversary of 9/11, I pay tribute to the victims of the dastardly terror attacks which changed the world forever.#WorldTradeCenter #911Anniversary pic.twitter.com/I9R9lVE2mZ — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 11, 2022

Today, the New York City Police Department's Twitter account was dedicated to remembering "our 9/11 fallen brothers and sisters." The NYPD released portraits of officers killed in the attack.

"We lost 23 brothers and sisters on September 11, 2001, and continue to lose more from 9/11-related illnesses. Join us as we pay tribute to each of the fallen we have lost since that day 21 years ago. #NeverForget"



What Happened On 9/11?



On September 11, 2001, four coordinated attacks were carried out by a total of nineteen terrorists from four different countries, all of whom were members of the al-Qaeda terror organization.

They hijacked four commercial planes and, after seizing control of the planes, crashed two of them into the upper floors of the World Trade Center complex's Twin Towers (the North and South towers).

The first two crashes happened in rapid succession. Just 17 minutes after Flight 11 collided with the North Tower, the second plane, Flight 175, collided with the South Tower.

Both buildings caught fire as a result of the crash, and the fire was exacerbated by the aircraft's jet fuel.This caused the steel supporting the building structure to melt and weaken, resulting in the towers' collapsing.

The third hijacked plane crashed into the Pentagon in the US state of Virginia, killing 184 people. However, after learning about the three plane crashes, passengers on the fourth hijacked plane, Flight 93, fought back with the terrorists. Flight 93 eventually crashed into an empty field in western Pennsylvania during the ensuing fight for control of the plane.

There were approximately 16,400 to 18,000 people inside the WTC complex at the time of the attack.

The attacks killed 2,977 people from 93 countries, including 2,753 people in New York; 184 people at the Pentagon; and 40 people on Flight 93.