An earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter Scale that struck the South Pacific has generated a Tsunami, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology has confirmed.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter Scale that struck the South Pacific has generated a Tsunami, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology has confirmed.

In a series of tweets, the weather agency warned of a Tsunami threat to Lord Hove Island. "For the marine environment of Lord Hove Island, there is a possibility of dangerous rips, waves and strong ocean currents, and some localised overflow onto the immediate foreshore commencing after 2:45 am (local time) Thursday and persisting for several hours," the weather agency said in a statement on its website.

TSUNAMI CONFIRMED. Observation - Norfolk Is at 2:15am AEDT. MARINE THREAT warning for LORD HOWE ISLAND. Issued by JATWC 3:01 AM AEDT Thu 11 Feb 2021. Tsunami affecting marine area commencing after 2:45 am AEDT Thu, persisting for several hours Warnings at: https://t.co/cuhd1HTN87 pic.twitter.com/KtL1fMMoyh — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) February 10, 2021

The island has a population of less than 400 people and is home to seabird colonies. Located about 600 kilometres off the New South Wales coast, the Island is characterised by subtropical forests and sandy beaches.

According to United States Geological Survey, the quake struck at 1:20 am (GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometres, about 415 kilometres east of Vao in New Caledonia.

A tsunami is caused by the sudden movement of ocean surface, due to earthquake, volcanic eruption, landslides on the seafloor, and other reasons that cause the displacement of substancial volume of water or perturbations of the sea. In 2004, a tsunami triggered by an undersea megathrust earthquake in the Indian ocean claimed the lives of over 2 lakh 20 thousand people in 14 countries, including India, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Indonesia, besides causing widescale damage to property. Once hearding inland, the waves grew up by 30 metres high.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja