Power Outage In Islamabad, Karachi, Other Pakistan Cities; Social Media Reacts

PAKISTAN, on Monday, suffered a major power outage across several big cities following a grid failure, the Federal Energy Ministry of the nation informed. As residents of Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar were affected by this major breakdown of the electricity grid, reactions on the development are pouring in from several quarters. Here are some of them -

"There are reports of multiple outages from different parts of the city. We are investigating the issue and will keep this space posted," Imran Rana, Spokesperson for K-Electric took to micro-blogging site Twitter to inform about the development.

Several Twitter-users who shared the news on the site, included Islamabad-based journalist Asad Ali Toor. He said, “#BREAKING: Countrywide power break down since 7:30am in #Pakistan”.

Pakistan suffers major power outage after grid failure



"According to initial information, at about 7:34 AM (local time) today, the National Grid experienced a loss of frequency, that caused a major breakdown. A swift work is on to revive the system," the ministry said in a statement, as quoted by news agency Reuters.

Areas in the Pakistan’s south, between the cities of Jamshoro and Dadu, reported frequency variations when systems were turned on today, Power Minister Khurram Dastagir said in an interaction with a news channel - Geo TV. However, some grids in the country have already been restored the Minister added.

"There was a fluctuation in voltage and the systems were shut down one by one. This is not a major crisis," Dastagir said. The fault was found in the transmission lines, news agency ANI reported.

According to the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), two transmission lines from Guddu to Quetta had malfunctioned. In addition to the major cities, 22 districts of Balochistan are currently without electricity, according to a Geo News report.

Pakistan had recently announced a new power conservation plan in view of the serious economic crisis that is ravaging the country. The Islamic Republic’s foreign reserves have also witnessed a drastic fall recently, with reports suggesting the current level to be just above $5 billion.

Pakistan had experienced a major power breakdown in October last year leading to many regions of the nation being completely blacked out for more than 12 hours.

