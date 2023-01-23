Power Outage In Islamabad, Karachi, Other Pakistan Cities; Social Media Reacts

Several Twitter users have shared reports and the experience of Pakistan's power outage. As authorities in Pakistan rush to restore power supply, netizens have quick to remind them of their failure.

By Nikhil
Mon, 23 Jan 2023 11:53 AM IST
Minute Read
Power Outage In Islamabad, Karachi, Other Pakistan Cities; Social Media Reacts
Pakistan is suffering from a major power outage, amid an economic crisis that is ravaging the country. (Image Credit: Twitter)

PAKISTAN, on Monday, suffered a major power outage across several big cities following a grid failure, the Federal Energy Ministry of the nation informed. As residents of Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar were affected by this major breakdown of the electricity grid, reactions on the development are pouring in from several quarters. Here are some of them -

"There are reports of multiple outages from different parts of the city. We are investigating the issue and will keep this space posted," Imran Rana, Spokesperson for K-Electric took to micro-blogging site Twitter to inform about the development.

Several Twitter-users who shared the news on the site, included Islamabad-based journalist Asad Ali Toor. He said, “#BREAKING: Countrywide power break down since 7:30am in #Pakistan”.

Also Watch:

"According to initial information, at about 7:34 AM (local time) today, the National Grid experienced a loss of frequency, that caused a major breakdown. A swift work is on to revive the system," the ministry said in a statement, as quoted by news agency Reuters.

Areas in the Pakistan’s south, between the cities of Jamshoro and Dadu, reported frequency variations when systems were turned on today, Power Minister Khurram Dastagir said in an interaction with a news channel - Geo TV. However, some grids in the country have already been restored the Minister added.

Also Read
Pakistan Power Outage: Karachi, Lahore, Other Cities Left Without..
Pakistan Power Outage: Karachi, Lahore, Other Cities Left Without..

"There was a fluctuation in voltage and the systems were shut down one by one. This is not a major crisis," Dastagir said. The fault was found in the transmission lines, news agency ANI reported.

According to the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), two transmission lines from Guddu to Quetta had malfunctioned. In addition to the major cities, 22 districts of Balochistan are currently without electricity, according to a Geo News report.

Also Read
Brazil Declares Health Emergency Amid Reports Of Yanomami Children Dying..
Brazil Declares Health Emergency Amid Reports Of Yanomami Children Dying..

Pakistan had recently announced a new power conservation plan in view of the serious economic crisis that is ravaging the country. The Islamic Republic’s foreign reserves have also witnessed a drastic fall recently, with reports suggesting the current level to be just above $5 billion.

Pakistan had experienced a major power breakdown in October last year leading to many regions of the nation being completely blacked out for more than 12 hours.

 

(With agency inputs)

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.