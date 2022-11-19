Political Slugfest Intensifies Over Appointment of New Army Chief In Pakistan

AMID the ongoing appointment of the new Army chief, differences seem to have intensified in the Pakistan government, with the authority making contradictory statements on the key issues.

As Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa prepares to retire on November 29, a successor must be named. As per the law of the country, the incumbent prime minister is empowered to choose either of the top two three-star generals. However, in political terms, it is considered appointing someone who can determine the fate of the person who appointed him.

According to the Dawn News on Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif began consultations with his coalition partners on Friday regarding the crucial appointment of a new army chief, despite Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's announcement that a name would be revealed by Tuesday or Wednesday. However, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the consultations have been done and the new Army chief would be appointed in a day or two. He also said that the delay in the matter would not be "appropriate."

Asif Ali Zardari, the leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), said that his party believed in the promotion system for the army and also said that appointments in the military should not be politicised.

The Dawn reported, quoting sources, that Prime Minister Sharif has also spoken to Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman about the appointment of the army chief.

A formal meeting is expected to take place on Saturday or Sunday.

According to the defence minister, the formal paperwork will begin on Monday, with the appointment scheduled for Tuesday or Wednesday.

The induction of the new Army chief will be held on November 29.

As per the rules, the army proposes a panel of names of the individuals who have the probablity for the slot of army chief, and the list is then sent to the prime minister via the Defence Ministry to make the appointment.