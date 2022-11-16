2 Killed In Poland Blast, 'Missiles May Not Be From Russia', Says Biden; G7, NATO Condemn Attack | 10 Points

CONDEMNING the killing of two people in Poland after Russia-made missiles allegedly hit the country's border near Ukraine, the NATO and G7 countries issued a joint statement saying that they would remain in close contact to decide any possible reaction to the blast caused by a rocket which fell in Poland close to the Ukraine border and killed two people.

"We condemn barbaric missile attacks that Russia perpetrated on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure on Tuesday. We discussed explosion that took place in eastern part of Poland near border with Ukraine," the statement reads.

This came after an emergency meeting they held on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Indonesia, to discuss the explosions in NATO-member Poland, which were possibly caused by a Russian-made rocket. "We agree to remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as the investigation proceeds," the G7 leaders said.

Here are the Top developments from the BIG story:

- Russia's defence ministry has denied that Russian missiles hit Polish territory, describing such reports as "a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation".

- Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden that it was "unlikely" that a missile that killed two in NATO-ally Poland was fired from Russia, but pledged support for Poland's investigation into what it had called a "Russian-made" missile.

- "There is preliminary information that contests that," Biden said, adding, "It is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia, but we will see."

- A deadly explosion occurred in NATO member Poland's territory near its border with Ukraine on Tuesday, and the United States and its allies said they were investigating unconfirmed reports the blast had been caused by stray Russian missiles. Polish authorities said it was caused by a Russian-made rocket.

- The Polish government has summoned the Russian ambassador to the country, claiming that a Russian-made missile fell in the country, killing two citizens. In a statement, Polish foreign ministry spokesperson Lukasz Jasina has it has demanded "immediate detailed explanations" on the incident.

- Polish President Andrzej Duda spoke with both US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, following the explosion that took place in the eastern part of the country near the Ukraine border. Biden offered full US support for and assistance with Poland's investigation and reaffirmed the US' ironclad commitment to NATO.

- In a Twitter post, British PM Sunak said he reiterated the UK's solidarity with Poland and expressed condolences for the victims. He also added that the UK will remain in close contact and coordinate with its NATO allies.

- If it is determined that Moscow was to blame for the blast, it could trigger NATO's principle of collective defence known as Article 5, in which an attack on one of the Western alliance's members has been deemed an attack on all, starting deliberations on a potential military response.

- Poland is likely to request consultations under NATO's Article 4 after a missile, reportedly Russian-made struck Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, and raise the issue at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, officials said.

- Meanwhile, initial findings suggest that the missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile, Associated Press reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. officials.