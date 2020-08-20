Navalny, in recent years became a prominent face of opposition against Vladimir Putin in Russia, due to his anti-corruption stances.

Prominent Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had to be hospitalised on Thursday due to suspected poisoning, Navalny’s Press secretary stated.

The 44-year-old Russian leader, one of the most prominent ones belonging to the post-Soviet era Russia, reportedly started feeling unwell while on a flight returning to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk, his press secretary, Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter. The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk to enable the Navalny’s hospitalisation.

“We assume that Alexei was poisoned with something mixed with his tea,” Press secretary Yarmysh wrote, while adding, “That’s the only thing he drank this morning.”

After being hospitalised, doctors at a Tomsk hospital concluded that Alexei had been ‘poisoned via a hot liquid’, ‘Independent’ reported.

Alexei’s press secretary Kira Yarmysh, in an interview with Russian media outlet MediaZone said that Navalny drank tea at the airport right before boarding the plane. Soon after, he started sweating on the plane. “I asked him whether some water would help, and he said no. Then he went to the toilet, and lost consciousness,” Kira said.

Local media reports suggest that Navalny was put on ventilator soon after being hospitalised, however, he has currently got back the consciousness and is responding to the treatment.

Navalny, in recent years became a prominent face of opposition against Vladimir Putin in Russia, due to his anti-corruption stances. In past, he has reportedly been through dozens of custodial sentences.

The alleged poisoning of critics has been the most adopted method by Russian intelligence network worldwide. In 2018, most infamously, a former Russian military officer, Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in the city of Salisbury, England with a Novichok nerve agent. Both, however, managed to survive, following which the allegations of Russians carrying out poisoning started making rounds in Europe leading to the expulsion of over 150 Russian diplomats from UK.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta