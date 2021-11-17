Bengaluru | Jagran World Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually deliver a keynote address in the ‘Sydney Dialogues’ session of three-day long Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021, set to begin in Bengaluru on Thursday. The 24th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit will begin at Bengaluru’s Taj West End. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first keynote speaker of the summit at the ‘Sydney Dialogues’ at nine in the morning on Thursday, following the summit’s inauguration by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

The hybrid (virtual as well as physical) summit will have in attendance guests of honor Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister of Israel (virtual) and Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia (virtual), Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw as well as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The first time participants in the three-day event include the first timers South Africa, Vietnam as well as the United Arab Emirates.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021 will have crossover sessions of Karnataka’s BTS and Australia’s Sydney Dialogue.

BTS-2021 event spectrum includes Multi-Track conferences, International Exhibition, Global Innovation Alliance (GIA), India-US Tech Conclave, R & D (lab to market), India Innovation Alliance, STPI IT Export Awards, Start-Up Unicorn Felicitation, Smart Bio Awards & Bio Posters, Rural IT Quiz, and Bio Quiz, Science Gallery, B2B Meetings, The New Indian Express reported.

The summit will reportedly have more than 75 Conference Sessions which expects in participation more than 300 Speakers, 5,000 plus Start-Up attendees, 300 odd Exhibitors, 20,000 plus Business attendees, and overall digital reach to half a million tech enthusiasts.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma