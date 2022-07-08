PM Modi 'Shocked' By Shinzo Abe's Death, India To Observe One-Day National Mourning

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot in the western part of Japan on Friday during an election campaign. Abe suffered two bullet injuries and could not be saved despite best efforts from the doctors. Shinzo Abe served as Prime Minister of Japan and President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. In the history of Japan, Abe was counted as one of the longest-serving prime ministers.

The former Prime Minister shared a very close relationship with India. On Shinzo's shocking demise, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death and announced one day of national mourning on Saturday (July 9) as a mark of respect.

In a series of tweet, PM Modi wrote, "I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to making Japan and the world a better place."

"I had got to know him during my tenure as Gujarat CM, and our friendship continued after I became PM. His sharp insights on the economy and global affairs always made a deep impression on me. During my recent visit to Japan, I had the opportunity to meet Mr. Abe again and discuss many issues. He was witty and insightful as always. Little did I know that this would be our last meeting. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the Japanese people." PM Modi added.

After the brutal attack, the former Prime Minister of Japan was rushed to the hospital, where he showed no vital signs. As per initial media reports, Shinzo was shot in the chest. Due to severe injuries, Abe died at 5:03 pm (local time). He also suffers two gunshot wounds in his neck, as per officials from Nara Medical University Hospital.

Abe shared very close ties with Indian PM Narendra Modi. As a result of the close bond between both the leaders, the Indo-Japan ties were converted into a special strategic and global partnership. Because of Shinzo Abe and India's close ties, in the year 2021, Shinzo was awarded Padma Vibhushan -- India's second-highest civilian award.