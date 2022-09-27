PM Modi Meets Japanese Counterpart Fumio Kishida, Says ‘Have Faith In Your Leadership’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Japan to attend the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Tuesday and said India is missing Abe San but he believes that India-Japan relations will grow strong and will attain new heights under Kishida's leadership.

"Abe took India and Japan relations to new heights and expanded it into many other areas. Our friendship played a key role in the growth of the global perspective. The people of India remember Abe San for all the good works he has done. They are missing Abe San. But, I do believe that under your leadership (Kishida), India-Japan relations will grow strong and will attain new heights and will play a major role in solving the problems of the world," added the Indian Prime Minister.

"Today we are meeting in this hour of sorrow. The last time I came I had a long conversation with former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. India is missing Shinzo Abe and remembering him and Japan," said PM Modi during a bilateral meet with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida.

Recalling his dear friend, PM Modi said that Abe has taken India and Japan relations to new heights and expanded them into many other areas.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi and Japanese counterpart Kishida also reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening India and Japan's special strategic and global partnership ahead of the ceremony. Indian Prime Minister will be attending the state funeral of Abe who was attacked on July 8 in the city of Nara during a campaign speech and died later that day.

Japan has imposed tight security measures in the capital city Tokyo as it prepares to host foreign dignitaries for the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which will be attended by several foreign dignitaries. Abe's funeral will be the second state funeral for a former Japanese prime minister since World War II. The first one was held in 1967 for Shigeru Yoshida. Other deceased prime ministers received a joint Cabinet Office and Liberal Democratic Party service.

Japan's royal family will also pay tributes to Abe at his state funeral, however, maintaining the line of tradition, Emperor Naruhito will not be attending the funeral, and their imperial envoys will pay their respects. The funeral ceremony will finish with sending off Abe's remains and placing remembrance wreaths.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister, stepped down in 2020 citing health reasons. He was Prime Minister of Japan twice, from 2006-07 and again from 2012-20. He was succeeded by Yoshihide Suga and later by Fumio Kishida.





(With Agency Inputs)