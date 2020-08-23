Sharing the short video on Twitter Kimberly Guilfoyle, national chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee wrote said that the Trump campaign enjoys a great support from the Indian Americans.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the US Presidential elections, the Trump campaign on Saturday released a video commercial featuring clips from “Namaste Trump” and “Howdy Modi” events that the Donald Trump addressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad and New York. Interestingly, the video featured the Indian Prime Minister more than the Trump.

"America enjoys a great relationship with India and our campaign enjoys great support from Indian Americans!” She wrote. Watch the video here:

The 107 second video, titled “4 more years” begins with PM Modi’s words before a cheering crowd at the NGR stadium in Houston, “He needs no introduction. His name comes up in almost every conversation — the President of United States of America, Mr. Donald Trump.”

PM Modi is highly popular among Indian-Americans and the 2019 "Howdy Modi" event was attended by a record 50,000 people. The US President had made a solo trip to Houston to join Modi in addressing the rally. The video featured the clip of the two leaders moving amid the crowd towards the stage hand in hand.

The video then cuts to the Namaste Trump event organised in Ahmedabad during Trump's maiden official visit to India earlier this year. Amid the cheering crowd at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, Trump said, "America loves India. America respects India, and America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the India people. We have come to know the splendour of the four million Indian-Americans. They are truly spectacular people."

The United States will hold the President Election in November, this year. 78-year old former Vice President Joe Biden has secured the Democrat nomination. Last week, Biden had named Senator and former presidential candidate Kamala Harris as his Vice-Presidential running mate. If elected she would be the first-ever women to be the vice president of the United States and the first-ever Indian-American and African vice president.

