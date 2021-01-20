Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden on his assumption of office as the 46th President of the United States.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden on his assumption of office as the 46th President of the United States. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said he looks forward to working with Biden to strengthen India-US strategic partnership.

"My warmest congratulations to Joe Biden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership," PMModi tweeted.

Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States in a ceremony held on the steps of US Capitol, two weeks after the spot witnessed scenes of a violent mob loyal to outgoing President Donald Trump storming the building and clashing with armed police.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu conveyed his best wishes to Biden and Harris and said he is sure the partnership between India and the United States will get further cemented in the coming years.

"Congratulations and best wishes to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on being sworn in as the President and Vice President of USA. India-US ties are based on many shared values and I am sure that the partnership between the two nations wil get further cemented in the coming years," he tweeted.

Congratulations & best wishes to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on being sworn in as the President & Vice President of USA. India-US ties are based on many shared values and I am sure that the partnership between the two nations will get further cemented in the coming years. pic.twitter.com/KkcqDLBTxF — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 20, 2021

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi too conveyed his best wishes to Biden and Harris, and congratulated the United States on a "new chapter of their democracy." "Congratulating the USA on a new chapter of their democracy. Best wishes to President Biden and Vice-President Harris," he tweeted.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja