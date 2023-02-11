'PM Modi Can Convince Putin To End Hostilities In Kyiv': US On Mediation In Russia-Ukraine War

THE United States would welcome any effort that could lead to an end of hostilities in Ukraine, said the White House when asked if there is still time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the war or convince President Vladimir Putin. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, "I think there's still time for Putin to stop the war."

"I think there's still time for it. PM Modi can convince; I will let PM Modi speak to whatever efforts he's willing to undertake. The US would welcome any effort that could lead to an end of hostilities in Ukraine," John Kirby said.

#WATCH | I'll let the PM speak to whatever efforts he's willing to undertake. US would welcome any effort that could lead to an end of hostilities in Ukraine: John Kirby on being asked if there is still time for PM Modi to stop the war or convince President Putin



(Source: WH) pic.twitter.com/6BOiR3VKea — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2023

"We think the war could end today...should end today," the White House spokesperson added. This statement by the White House came after Indian PM Modi held an hour-long one-on-one meeting with Putin.

Kirby meanwhile blamed President Putin for the Russia-Ukraine war. He said, "The single person responsible for what the Ukrainian people are going through is Vladimir Putin and he could stop it right now."

"Instead, he's firing cruise missiles into energy and power infrastructure and trying to knock out the lights and knock out the heat so the Ukrainian people suffer even more than they already have," he added.

Kirby, however, said that the end of hostilities should come, "in keeping with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's objectives and leadership, his determination of what is acceptable to the Ukrainian people. Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."

"So that when President Zelenskyy determines it's time to negotiate and he's the only one that can make that determination he can do it with the strongest hand possible," he added.

Earlier, PM Modi's statement, 'this is not the era for war during his interaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin', was a statement of principle he believes is right and was welcomed by the US and resonated widely in Europe in a very positive way.

PM Modi's "Today's era is not of war" became a part of the outcome statement of the G20 joint declaration at Bali in Indonesia.