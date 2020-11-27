Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Boris Johnson reiterated their shared desire to impact a quantum jump to the India-UK partnership in the post-COVID, post-BREXIT era

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his British counterpart Boris Johnson and reviewed the "promising cooperation" between India and the UK in the area of vaccine development and manufacturing.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's office said that the two leaders reiterated their shared desire to impact a quantum jump to the India-UK partnership in the post-COVID, post-BREXIT era, and agreed that there were tremendous potential for enhancing collaboration in trade and investment, scientific research, mobility of professional and students, and defence and security.

"The two leaders exchanged thoughts about the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and reviewed the promising cooperation between India and the UL in the area of vaccine development and manufacturing,” the PMO statement read.

PM Modi and Johnson laid particular emphasis on India and UK joining hands in the fight against climate change, and appreciated the collaboration under platforms like the international Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

"The leaders agreed that officials from both sides would continue their work to quickly finalise an ambitious long-term roadmap for the India-UK partnership," the statement read.

Had an excellent discussion with my friend, UK PM @BorisJohnson on an ambitious roadmap for India-UK ties in the next decade. We agreed to work towards a quantum leap in our cooperation in all areas - trade & investment, defence & security, climate change, and fighting Covid-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2020

Taking to Twitter after the conversation, Johnson said he looks forward to deepening and strengthening the UK-India relationship in 2021 and beyond.

Thank you @narendramodi, great to speak to you. I'm very much looking forward to deepening and strengthening the UK-India relationship in 2021 and beyond! 🇬🇧🇮🇳 https://t.co/DCOczjm0AL pic.twitter.com/k63ugK2B5n — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 27, 2020

