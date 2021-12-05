New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Countries around the world are imposing strict travel restrictions including mandatory testing at airports for international flyers to contain the spread of the new coronavirus strain, Omicron. It is feared that the newly found variant could possibly evade immunity from the previous infections.

Keeping this in mind, the United States has announced new testing rules for inbound travellers in the country. The new rules will come into effect from Monday (December 6). As per the new rules, air passengers entering the US will have to obtain a negative Covid-19 test within one day of travel.

Presently, the travellers are allowed to produce a negative Covid test report within three days of boarding their flight. However, from Monday onwards flyers will have to show a negative test report taken a day before boarding the flight.

“regardless of citizenship or vaccination status, will be required to show a negative pre-departure Covid-19 viral test taken the day before they board their flight to the United States," said US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky.

Not only the US, but Britain also has tightened their travel restrictions amid the Omicron scare. As per its new guidelines, regardless of the vaccination status, travellers are required to take a pre-flight Covid test within 48 hours prior to their flight. These rules will come into effect from Monday.

It must be noted that both the US and the UK allow travellers to take either an antigen test or a PCR test.

Meanwhile, India has also geared up its preparations to battle with the variant. Five cases of Omicron have already been reported in India. These cases have been reported in Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, and Mumbai. Amid this, several states have made double vaccination mandatory.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha