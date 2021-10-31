New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: If you are waiting for your United States (US) visa appointment, then it may take a little longer as the US Embassy in India has warned "significant appointment wait times for some non-immigrant visa categories."



As the US lifts the travel ban from fully vaccinated travels from India starting November 8, the number of visa applications has gone up.



"Facilitating legitimate travel to support our strong and growing bilateral ties is our top priority. As we build back from COVID-19-related interruptions, we expect significant appointment wait times for some nonimmigrant visa categories at our Embassy and Consulates," the embassy said, as reported by news agency PTI.



The mission thanked people for their patience while "we work to increase our capacity and maintain the safety of our applicants and staff".



Explaining the vaccination requirements, the US embassy said that the travellers who want to visit the US should be fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus and are required to present the vaccination certificate before boarding the aircraft.



"The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has determined that for the purposes of entry into the United States, vaccines accepted will include those FDA approved or authorized, as well as vaccines with an emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO)," it said, as reported by PTI.



Further, the embassy also said that Covisheild has got a go-ahead for the purposes of entry into the country since the WHO has listed the vaccine for emergency use.



"Covishield will be accepted for the purpose of entry into the United States since it has EUL from WHO (for a full list of vaccines in the emergency use listing process.) According to the CDC, people are considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, or 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine."

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen