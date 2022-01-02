New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: If you are planning a trip to the UAE (United Arab Emirates), you must know that the country has announced a travel ban on its citizens who are unvaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines. The country has also made it mandatory to obtain the booster dose for the fully vaccinated individuals. The travel ban will come into force from January 10, 2022.

"Ban on Travel on UAE citizens unvaccinated with #Covid19 vaccine, starting Jan 10, 2022, with a requirement to obtain the booster dose for the fully vaccinated," the country's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said in a tweet on Saturday.

However, the authority has said that it would not be applicable for those medically exempted from taking the vaccine, humanitarian and treatment cases.

This comes as the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 is spreading fastly in a large number of countries and has surged the hospitalisations in the US and Europe. The massive spread of the virus, surges in infections and hospitalisations have also led to the cancellation of a large number of flights as fear of the Omicron spread grows.

Currently, the cumulative infection tally in UAE stands at 764,493. On Saturday, UAE reported 2,556 fresh Covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, according to the data issued by the ministry of health and prevention. The country’s death toll is at 2,165 with one virus-related death reported on Saturday.

As for travel restrictions for non-citizens, people of all countries can visit the UAE for tourism, if they are fully vaccinated with one of the WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines. However, they must undergo a rapid PCR test at the airport on arrival. The previous rules for unvaccinated, including exempted categories, remain in place.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha