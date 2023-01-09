Pigeon With Miniature Backpack Filled With Crystal Meth Captured At Canadian Prison

A PIGEON with a miniature backpack full of drugs was spotted at a prison in Canada. Reportedly, the incident happened on December 29, 2022, at the maximum, medium and minimum federal penitentiary located in Abbotsford.

Speaking about the incident, John Randle, president of the Pacific Region for Union of Canadian Correctional Officers said, "A pigeon was located at Pacific Institution, inside the walls, and it appeared to have a small package, sort of like a backpack attached to it," as quoted by Global News.

According to Randle, the backpack carried by the pigeon was filled with crystal meth.

"It was spotted by correctional officers, I believe, and security intelligence officers when the officers were doing their standard patrols around and throughout the unit and institution, that’s when they initially spotted the bird with the package on it," he said.

"And then, of course, I believe there was some creative work – because the bird moved around quite a bit – in order to track it and capture it. But it was just outside one of the unit yards when it was first spotted," he further added.

Speaking about who sent the bird, the officer said that currently, it is not clear if someone inside the prison was training the bird or if it was someone outside the institution.

He also mentioned that during his 13-year career, he has witnessed drones being thrown over the wall but it was never for once that he heard of birds being used to smuggle something into a prison.

"It's almost like the inmates and the criminals are going back in time and using older technology," he said.

According to Global News, the Correctional Service of Canada and the RCMP have initiated a joint investigation into the matter.