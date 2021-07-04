Philippines Plane Crash: Confirming the incident, the Armed Forces chief of Philippines General Cirilito Sobejana said that the plane was carrying 85 people.

Manila (Philippines) | Jagran News Desk: A plane belonging to the Philippines military crashed on Sunday in the country's souther province. Confirming the incident, the Armed Forces chief of Philippines General Cirilito Sobejana said that the plane was carrying 85 people, adding that 40 have been rescued from the burning wreckage of the C-130 so far.

"It's very unfortunate. The plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed," said General Sobejana, as reported by The Associated Press.

Many of the passengers had recently graduated from basic military training and were being deployed to the restive island as part of a joint task force fighting terrorism in the Muslim-majority region.

The military has a heavy presence in the southern Philippines where terrorist groups, including the kidnap-for-ransom outfit Abu Sayyaf, operate.

(This is a breaking story, more details will be added to it soon.)

